JOSEPH — Representatives of the U.S. Census Bureau will be outside the Joseph City Library from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 30, according to a press release.
The aim is to help area residents respond online to the Census. Two Census employees will be in Joseph that day.
Residents of the cities of Joseph, Lostine and Wallowa have received no mailings from the Census Bureau, so this will give people a chance to respond even without receiving a questionnaire in the mail.
For more information, call Lynne Gross, a Census partnership specialist for Eastern Oregon, at 971-998-5830.
