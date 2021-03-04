ENTERPRISE — Motel tax grant applications for six events will be considered by the Enterprise City Council at its Monday, March 8 meeting at City Hall.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. with a work session, during which Dr. Elizabeth Powers, of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, will give a presentation on wastewater surveillance for COVID-19 testing.
The regular meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
Most of the events funded by the $2,000 Community-Economic-Tourism Related Activities grants were unable to use the grants in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, being either drastically abbreviated or canceled altogether. On Monday’s agenda, are requests by Juniper Jam, the Courthouse Concert Series, Wallowa Resources, Alpenfest, Mountain High Broncs and Bulls and the Main Street Show & Shine.
Also on the agenda will be an update on the police chief hiring process. Last month, a conditional job offer was made to Wallowa County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin McQuead. The council also will hear a presentation on the cost of a water line replacement by city Administrator Lacey McQuead and Public Works Director Ronnie Neil.
Other new items on the agenda include a presentation by Lisa Mahon on the Wallowa County Smoke Management Community Response Plan that went before the county commissioners Wednesday, March 3.
Other items include:
• A planning commission recommendation and policy updates by Lacey McQuead.
• A resolution on the Kilner water and sewer line.
• A resolution on funding for the city library.
• An ordinance on an Article 10 Amendment.
