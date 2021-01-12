ENTERPRISE — The annual awards banquet of the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce will not happen in its usual fashion in February, according to an announcement by the chamber’s board of directors.
After serious discussion, the board decided to postpone the banquet to 2022. They discussed presenting the awards in a virtual format and decided it would not give the nominees the true recognition due to them.
“We were disheartened to have to make this decision, but felt this was the best solution,” the announcement stated.
All the nominations turned in for this year will be saved and rolled into the 2022 nominations. They will be included and turned into the awards committee when they meet next year.
In 2020, some 200 people turned out for the banquet to honor distinguished residents of Wallowa County for their achievement. It was the 40th year for such a banquet.
