ENTERPRISE — The 2021 Board of Directors for the Wallowa County Chamber of Commers have been elected, according to a press release.
Voting ended recently and the votes tabulated.
The new directors are: Diane Daggett, Enterprise director; Brooke Pace, Joseph director; Becky Riverman, Wallowa/Lostine director; Casey Barstad, Wallowa Lake director; Lem McBurney, Public Relations director; Susan Gilstrap, small-business director; Jenni Word, health care director; Shannon McNerney, education director; Adele Schott, farm/ranching director; Mike Hayward, rural area director; Nancy Rudger, heritage and culture director; Cynthia Warnock, natural resource director; Cheryl North-Coughlan, arts director; Jennifer Cooney, tourism director; and Jerry Hustafa, at-large director.
