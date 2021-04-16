ENTERPRISE — Enterprise now has a new police chief, since Kevin McQuead was sworn into the position Monday, April 12, at the monthly City Council meeting.
The long-time Wallowa County deputy was hired to replace former Chief Joel Fish, who was elected Wallowa County sheriff last year and took that post in January.
The council’s Police Committee extended a conditional offer to McQuead for the position in February, contingent on his successfully passing several background investigations. The committee recently deemed those investigations concluded and made the offer official.
McQuead is the husband of city Administrator Lacey McQuead, who was not involved in the hiring process. Since the chief reports directly to the committee, there was deemed no conflict of interest.
Although many in the county already know McQuead, he and the Chieftain agreed it would be advantageous to reintroduce him in his new capacity as chief. He answered a series of questions via email prior to taking on his new role.
Chieftain: Where were you born, raised and attended school?
McQuead: I was born in Arizona and raised in Escondido, in San Diego County, California. I graduated from Escondido High and attended college at the local junior college to study general education.
C: Tell a little about your family.
M: I married (the former) Lacey Shelton in 2011, who is a local native. Lacey was raised in Lostine, in the same house her father was raised in. My parents reside in Escondido in a house that they built when I was a young boy. I have a sister and brother that also reside in Escondido with their families. I have four boys, ages 23, 22, 15, 13. My two youngest attend Enterprise Junior High and High School.
C: Why did you want to be Enterprise Police chief?
M: Law enforcement called to me later in life. I began my law enforcement career in 2003 after figuring out it was where I was meant to be. I knew I wanted progression within my career, but I didn’t realize how much I wanted it until I started going through the application process. Writing down my years of service and accomplishments during those years, brought reassurance to my decision to apply for a leadership position. I have a great boss, friend and mentor in Sheriff Joel Fish. I went to him the minute I had any thought about applying for the position. It was my conversations with both him and my family that helped me realize this was the best decision and a great opportunity.
C: How long did you work for the Enterprise Police Department before becoming a deputy?
M: I worked for the Enterprise Police Department from April 2005 until January 2008.
C: Why did you leave the EPD for the sheriff’s office then?
M: With only five years of law enforcement under my belt (including my years as a reserve officer), I saw the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office as an opportunity to expand the variety of calls and add new experience to my career. After 13 years, I still love my career as a deputy, but I am ready for the next stage, and that’s to be a leader and mentor for the officers of Enterprise.
C: What do you see as the most important law enforcement issue for the city?
M: This is to be determined.
C: Former Chief Fish made a point of developing a relationship with kids at Enterprise school. Do you plan to continue that?
M: Absolutely; kids are the future. I take pride in the relationship that I have with the youths of this community. I am excited for the morning greetings from the students getting off the bus and to continue the presence of EPD at the school. Sheriff Fish, as well as current EPD officers, have done a great job bringing a positive presence to the school, a presence that you will continue to see during my time as chief.
C: Your thoughts on the proposed school resource officer?
M: It is a goal of mine to have a resource officer in the school.
C: Anything else you’d care to comment on?
M: This is a new “starting point” in my career and I plan to be with the city of Enterprise until my retirement. I am fortunate that I get to begin this process with three incredible, experienced police officers: Jacob Curtis, George Kohlhepp and Cody Billman. I look forward to my career as police chief and serving the citizens of this community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.