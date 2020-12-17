ENTERPRISE — The “Christmas Star” will become apparent for the first time in nearly 800 years and — hopefully — will be visible over Wallowa County on Monday, Dec. 21, to coincide with the winter solstice and brighten up the darkest night of the year.
About 45 minutes after sunset Monday, the two largest gas giants in the solar system are expected to appear to cross paths in the southwestern sky. Not since 1226 have they appeared so close, although they are in reality millions of miles apart.
In 1226, Genghis Khan was taking over parts of Russia and the 5th Crusade was trying to recapture land in Egypt.
According to kgw.com, the visible distance apart of the two planets can be measured by degrees. Jupiter and Saturn will be about 0.1 degree away from each other, making them appear basically as one bright light in the sky. For perspective, the width of the full moon is about 0.5 degrees. The distance between Jupiter and Saturn from our perspective will be about 1/5 the width of a full moon.
In the Northern Hemisphere, just after sunset, look in the southwest sky and you’ll be able to see the two neighboring lights above the horizon. Jupiter will be on the left and Saturn will be on the right.
Of course, much of the sunsetting horizon in Wallowa County is taken up by the Wallowa Mountains, so the visibility may be limited.
“Let’s hope it is clear as the south camera will pick it up,” a spokesman from weatherbee.com said in an email. He declined further comment.
According to the Bible, it was a similar event — a star that appeared at the time Jesus was born — that guided magi to Bethlehem, where the Child was. Magi were a type of priest in ancient Persia. Although the Bible does not say how many magi visited Christ after his birth, it is assumed there were three because they brought three gifts: gold for His being a king, frankincense for His being a high priest and myrrh looking ahead to His death.
According to nbcnews.com, it was a conjunction of Venus and Jupiter about 2,000 years ago, not Saturn and Jupiter.
NASA’s Night Sky Network said that through Friday, Dec. 18, Jupiter and Saturn also will be visible by looking toward the waxing crescent moon to the west about 45 minutes after sunset.
“Keep in mind that while the two gas giants may appear close, in reality they are hundreds of millions of miles apart,” NASA writes. “This will still be quite a striking sight, but you will need to look fast as both planets will set shortly after sunset.”
On the solstice night, Dec. 21, the moon will be higher in the sky, but Jupiter and Saturn will remain closer to the horizon in the western sky and might look like one large star, NASA writes. From an amateur telescope, however, a stargazer might be able to clearly see both planets and some of their moons within one frame of view.
“Find a spot with a good horizon where you’d be able to see the sunset, and in that same general area of the sky you’ll see Jupiter once it starts to get dark, and then a bit later, Saturn on the left now, getting closer to Jupiter every day,” Pat Hartigan, an astrophysicist at Rice University, wrote in an email.
