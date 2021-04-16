ENTERPRISE — The future of bed and breakfast establishments, residential water wells and the previously discussed skate park came up as issues the Enterprise City Council plans to deal with in coming months, after discussions Monday, April 12, during the council’s regular meeting.
Local resident Stacy Green said she was concerned that more Airbnbs are moving into residential neighborhoods and with them come unknown users of the establishments.
Stacy Green, a 25-year Enterprise resident of Grant Street, submitted a letter to the council expressing concerns over Airbnbs in residential neighborhoods.
“I have become concerned that there are four Airbnbs on my street,” she told the council, adding that there are many more in other parts of town.
“My concern is what has happened and what is happening all over the country in communities where Airbnbs are becoming more and more popular,” Green said. “I’m not criticizing people who have an Airbnb on their property when they’re living there full time. I don’t think that’s an issue. It’s people who are purchasing homes and turning them into full-time Airbnbs and having a revolving door of strangers. There is a host of problems that are well-documented.”
Among those are skyrocketing housing prices.
“This week, in Joseph, there was a perfectly average house listed for $357,000. They had nine showings on Saturday, four offers and it went for $50,000 above the asking price,” Green said. “We’re starting to see that come here. … When you’ve got families or young couples, average people cannot afford these. They’re becoming out of reach for virtually everyone. If we do not have housing, what happens to our employers?”
She emphasized that she does not represent the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation or Wallowa Memorial Hospital, both of which she has ties too. She just represents herself and her husband, Mark.
There’s also the issue of safety.
“You feel less safe when there’s a house across the street with a revolving door of strangers,” she said. “It changes my sense of safety.”
“This is not the first complaint I’ve received,” agreed Lacey McQuead, city administrator. “There are a lot of people in different neighborhoods who are upset about the Airbnb issue. … People who live near Airbnbs don’t want their children to play outside because they don’t feel like their kids are safe.”
“We don’t have the answers,” Green said, but asked that the city look into the matter.
However, McQuead said a solution would best come through the Planning Commission, which meets in May, and she’ll invite city attorney Wyatt Baum to be present to advise the commission. Councilor Jeff Yanke recommended reaching out to current owners of Airbnbs and asking them to attend the May meeting.
“I will recommend to the Planning Commission that Airbnbs not be allowed in residential neighborhoods; we have enough commercial property downtown,” she said. “We are definitely seeing more and more concerns.”
During the work session preceding the council meeting, city Public Works Supervisor Ronnie Neil asked the council to consider an ordinance that would forbit the drilling of any future wells to deliver potable water to residences that have the ability to connect to city water.
“One thing I’ve discussed with my previous committee is making an ordinance not allowing any potable water inside the city for wells because if they drill a well, they can go off the city system,” he said. “We’re still maintaining the system, but they’re on a well.”
He said that the primary motive in such an ordinance would be to continue the flow of revenue into the city’s water fund.
“We can’t take away people who are already on it, but would be something new that they’d not be allowed to drill a well for potable water inside the city limits,” he said. “That’s not saying you can’t drill a well and put an irrigation system in.”
Neil had other suggestions to boost water revenue, such as boosting the $1,400 connection fee and charging partial-year residents who have their accounts turned off for part of the year.
“We’re trying to come up with ways to help out with the budget,” he said.
Also during Monday’s meeting, Ron Pickens, the alternative high school teacher at Building Healthy Families who has been spearheading proposed changes to the skate park, brought new information and a new plan to the council.
He said that after a Chieftain story on the park, a community member stepped up with a donation of $51,500. Now, they’re looking at a $60,000 project to totally revamp the skate park that would involve replacing everything there.
With the recent donation, another $5,000 already pledge by BHF, the project is just $3,500 short of its goal.
“So you’re asking the city for that $3,500?” McQuead asked.
Pickens said that was his hope.
The council agreed to provide the needed money from the city’s Opportunity Fund.
But that leaves the question of what to do with the current ramps at the park. They’re 20 years old, but still have much life left in them, Pickens said.
“I’d love to see them moved to Wallowa,” he said. “I live in Wallowa and I see a lack of opportunity for the kids there and it breaks my heart that we’re not actually doing this project for those kids in Wallowa. I feel like they’re so underserved there.”
Pickens agreed to take the idea to the city of Wallowa to see if and where the ramps could be set up there.
