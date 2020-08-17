6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18
City Hall Conference Room, although in recent months it has been held in the fire hall. Limited to 10 people. All requested to wear a face mask.
Guest presentations limited to 10 minutes; department reports and citizen comments limited to 5 minutes.
I. Pledge of Allegiance.
II. Regular meeting called to order at 6 p.m.
III. Guests:
Stanley Richardson: variance on zoning at 401 S. Alder St.
IV. Old Business
Ordinance No. 351-20 (second reading/vote) partial vacation
V. New Business
Resolution No. 427-20/Transfer from contingency to the Water Fund to pay for Updated Water Master Plan.
VI. Department Reports
1. Administration
2. Public Works
3. Fire Department
4. Library
VII. Pay Bills
VIII. Public Comment
IX. Adjournment
