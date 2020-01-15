The city of Enterprise is planning to raise water and sewer rate – but it won’t happen before July 1, city officials agreed Monday, Jan. 13.
“There is no chance of an increase prior to July 1,” city Recorder Lacey McQuead said.
She said she’s still putting together information to help the council decide whether the increase should be 1%, 1.5% or 2%.
Joseph Mayor Teresa Sajonia and Joseph city Administrator Larry Braden attended the Enterprise City Council meeting. They said Joseph had experienced similar challenges and they wanted to see how Enterprise is handling them.
In other matters, Mayor Stacey Karvoski read a letter from Bob and Kathy Rietman that had been submitted Dec. 26. The letter expressed the Rietmans’ concerns over what they called a “high-risk crosswalk” at 4th and Main streets near the Enterprise School.
City officials agreed the city had done all it can to make the crosswalk safer, by painting a crosswalk — now obscured by snow — and posting signs and crossing flags. The council agreed to forward the Rietmans’ letter to the Enterprise School Board asking them to consider ways to ease the concern.
Also discussed at Monday’s council meeting were fee increases the council approved for the Public Works Department.
City Librarian Denine Rautenstrach reported that Carol Gibbs-Zollman will fill a vacancy on the library board created by the retirement of 14-year board member Carol Doss. Also, the board hired a new assistant librarian.
