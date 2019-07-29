More than 100 youngsters trouped down Joseph’s Main Street Friday morning in the Chief Joseph Days Junior Parade. Each participant got an ice cream cone from R&R Drive-in. Cash prizes in each category were donated by Mr. Timber, Inc.

The grand prize of a basketball hoop, donated by Coca-Cola Bottling of La Grande went to Sound of Running Feet, daughter of Chief Joseph Days: Jolee Cunningham and Pete.

Costumes:

First Place

Toy Story at the Rodeo

Ender & Rue Kesler

Angela Ward

Second Place

LaGrande Hot Shots

Jace Thompson

Mitchell & Hayden Moncreif

Third Place

Junior County Commissioner

Bodee Bauck

Costumes 6-8 years old

First Place

Starlet's Web

Loreen & Sydney Butler

Suade, Scarlet, & Stella Shetler

Second Place

Aloha from the Darkside - "Star Wars"

Jackson Radford

Third Place

Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Queen 2029

Vera Kuperstein

Costumes 9-15 years old

First Place

The Beach Boys

The Kale, Zollman Fitch, and Torres Families

Second Place

Wallowa County 4-H Court

Proud to be Part of CJD

Dakota Delyria, Destiny Wecks, Quincea Zacharias

Third Place

Kennewick Cowgirlz & Their Cowboy

Lauren, Leah, and Morgan Thompson

Brodi, Braeli, & Joel McMullin

Wheels

First Place

Storm Chasers

Avery Morgan & Codi Cunningham

Second Place

Riding Their "Horses" Down the Old Dirt Road

Lilly, Erkia, & Ky Arenas

Third Place

Vegetarian Rodeo & Carrot Wrestling

Izak Short & Xavier Arroyo

Marching Groups

First Place

Smokey Bear

75 Years of Prowling and Growling

Second Place

Mighty Mutts 4-H Dog Group

Floats

First Place

Fisherman

Tipton Ross, Jackson Kohlepp, & Carson Little

Riding Groups

First Place

Toy Story 4

Williams, Campbell, Stanley, & Judkins Kids

Second Place

Trick Rider

Carissa Yaw

Third Place

Sound of Running Feet

Daughter of Chief Joseph Days

Jolee Cunningham & Pete

