More than 100 youngsters trouped down Joseph’s Main Street Friday morning in the Chief Joseph Days Junior Parade. Each participant got an ice cream cone from R&R Drive-in. Cash prizes in each category were donated by Mr. Timber, Inc.
The grand prize of a basketball hoop, donated by Coca-Cola Bottling of La Grande went to Sound of Running Feet, daughter of Chief Joseph Days: Jolee Cunningham and Pete.
Costumes:
First Place
Toy Story at the Rodeo
Ender & Rue Kesler
Angela Ward
Second Place
LaGrande Hot Shots
Jace Thompson
Mitchell & Hayden Moncreif
Third Place
Junior County Commissioner
Bodee Bauck
Costumes 6-8 years old
First Place
Starlet's Web
Loreen & Sydney Butler
Suade, Scarlet, & Stella Shetler
Second Place
Aloha from the Darkside - "Star Wars"
Jackson Radford
Third Place
Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Queen 2029
Vera Kuperstein
Costumes 9-15 years old
First Place
The Beach Boys
The Kale, Zollman Fitch, and Torres Families
Second Place
Wallowa County 4-H Court
Proud to be Part of CJD
Dakota Delyria, Destiny Wecks, Quincea Zacharias
Third Place
Kennewick Cowgirlz & Their Cowboy
Lauren, Leah, and Morgan Thompson
Brodi, Braeli, & Joel McMullin
Wheels
First Place
Storm Chasers
Avery Morgan & Codi Cunningham
Second Place
Riding Their "Horses" Down the Old Dirt Road
Lilly, Erkia, & Ky Arenas
Third Place
Vegetarian Rodeo & Carrot Wrestling
Izak Short & Xavier Arroyo
Marching Groups
First Place
Smokey Bear
75 Years of Prowling and Growling
Second Place
Mighty Mutts 4-H Dog Group
Floats
First Place
Fisherman
Tipton Ross, Jackson Kohlepp, & Carson Little
Riding Groups
First Place
Toy Story 4
Williams, Campbell, Stanley, & Judkins Kids
Second Place
Trick Rider
Carissa Yaw
Third Place
Sound of Running Feet
Daughter of Chief Joseph Days
Jolee Cunningham & Pete
