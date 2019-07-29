LOCAL RESULTS:
Mutton Busting:
Wednesday: 1st: Axel Akulaw 88; 2nd: Tyler Rynearson 84.5; 3rd:Phoenix Gomes-Schaeffert 81
Thursday: 1st: Colton Castilyce 87; 2nd Ryker Castillyce 85; 3rd: Hope Bates 81.5
Wild Cow Milking: 1st: Ethan Lowe and Patrick Green: 35 secs. 2nd Jody Carper and Hadley Miller: 54.8 secs.; 3rd: Trevor Lewis and Ty Warnock 104.2 secs. 4th: Jeremy Sutfin and Rawley Bigsby: 130.3 secs.
PRCA RESULTS
All-around cowboy: Jordan Tye, $3,766, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Bronc Marriott, 87 points on Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Scarlet Lady, $2,008; 2. Trenten Montero, 83.5, $1,539; 3. Tony Barrington, 80, $1,138; 4. Klancy Krenka, 76, $736; 5. Kevin Lusk, 71.5, $468; 6. Cauy Pool, 70, $335; 7. Kirk St. Clair, 69, $268; 8. Zakk Earp, 65, $201.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. (tie) Jesse Brown and Blake Mindemann, 4.5 seconds, $954 each; 3. (tie) Clayton Hass and Ringo Robinson, 5.0, $594 each; 5. Riley Jones, 5.1, $324; 6. (tie) Jacob Stacy and Hunter Cure, 5.4, $90 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Dalton Massey and Jesse Brown, 3.8 seconds, $954 each; 3. Hunter Cure, 3.9, $684; 4. Mike McGinn, 4.4, $504; 5. Dakota Eldridge, 4.5, $324; 6. (tie) Clayton Morrison and B.J. Taruscio, 4.8, $90 each. Average: 1. Jesse Brown, 8.3 seconds on two head, $1,566; 2. Hunter Cure, 9.3, $1,296; 3. Dalton Massey, 9.5, $1,026; 4. Blake Mindemann, 9.7, $756; 5. Mike McGinn, 10.5, $486; 6. (tie) Ringo Robinson and Riley Jones, 10.6, $135 each.
Team roping: First round: 1. Jason Stewart/Calgary Smith, 5.1 seconds, $1,507 each; 2. (tie) Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor and Jaguar Terrill/Jason Warner, 5.7, $1,117 each; 4. (tie) Jordan Tye/Jason Minor and Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 6.3, $598 each; 6. Trent Sorey/Bill Justus, 6.4, $260. Second round: 1. Brooks Dahozy/Walt Woodard, 5.3 seconds, $1,507 each; 2. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 5.6, $1,247; 3. Jordan Tye/Jason Minor, 5.7, $987; 4. Bob Thompson/Ryan Powell, 5.9, $728; 5. Clayton Eggers/Jake Raley, 6.3, $468; 6. Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, 6.5, $260. Average: 1. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 11.9 seconds on two head, $2,261 each; 2. Jordan Tye/Jason Minor, 12.0, $1,871; 3. Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, 12.2, $1,481; 4. Tanner Patzke/Quade Patzke, 13.6, $1,091; 5. Dillon Holyfield/Phoenix Everano, 14.0, $702; 6. Bob Thompson/Ryan Powell, 16.4, $390.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Tucker Hill, 86 points on Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Blue Backsplash, $2,414; 2. Mitch Pollock, 80, $1,851; 3. Joe Harper, 78.5, $1,368; 4. Landon Mecham, 77, $885; 5. Johnny Espeland, 74, $563; 6. (tie) Luke Logan and Josh Davison, 73, $362 each; 8. Zalin Arritola, 69, $241.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Matt Shiozawa, 8.3 seconds, $1,199; 2. Reese Riemer, 8.7, $993; 3. Caddo Lewallen, 9.7, $786; 4. Cade Swor, 9.8, $579; 5. Bo Pickett, 9.9, $372; 6. Brayden Roe, 10.2, $207. Second round: 1. Cooper Martin, 8.0 seconds, $1,199; 2. Jake Pratt, 8.2, $993; 3. Reese Riemer, 8.4, $786; 4. Matt Shiozawa, 9.0, $579; 5. Caddo Lewallen, 9.9, $372; 6. Brayden Roe, 10.1, $207. Average: 1. Reese Riemer, 17.1 seconds on two head, $1,799; 2. Matt Shiozawa, 17.3, $1,489; 3. Caddo Lewallen, 19.6, $1,179; 4. Brayden Roe, 20.3, $869; 5. Treg Schaack, 21.7, $558; 6. Jordan Tye, 22.0, $310.
Barrel racing: 1. Teri Bangart, 17.26 seconds, $2,576; 2. Danyelle Williams, 17.50, $2,189; 3. Rose Jones, 17.53, $1,803; 4. Amberleigh Moore, 17.54, $1,545; 5. Rainy Robinson, 17.59, $1,288; 6. (tie) Colleen Kingsbury and Cassi Johnson, 17.60, $773 each; 8. Olivia Train, 17.62, $515; 9. (tie) Shelly Mull and Hilary Imhof, 17.63, $419 each; 11. Kaycie Teague, 17.66, $322; 12. Kaelyn Marchand, 17.72, $258.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Ky Rosenberg, 12.4 seconds, $994; 2. Roger Nonella, 13.8, $746; 3. Tom Sorey, 14.5, $497; 4. Pake Sorey, 14.9, $249. Second round: 1. Garrett Hale, 12.1 seconds, $994; 2. Roger Nonella, 12.5, $746; 3. J. Tom Fisher, 13.5, $497; 4. Trey Wallace, 13.7, $249. Third round: 1. Warren Adams, 12.0 seconds, $994; 2. J.P. Wickett, 13.5, $746; 3. Corey Ross, 14.8, $497; 4. Steve Hurn, 15.8, $249. Average: 1. Roger Nonella, 26.3 seconds on two head, $1,491; 2. J.P. Wickett, 29.6, $1,119; 3. J. Tom Fisher, 29.9, $746; 4. Corey Ross, 30.6, $373.
Bull riding: * 1. Caleb McMillan, 83 points on Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Dirty Steve, $4,876; 2. William Wright, 71, $4,238; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Total payoff: $111,967. Stock contractor: Bridwell Pro Rodeos. Rodeo secretary: Haley J Bridwell. Officials: Terry Carlon, Harry Rose Jr and Monty Van Komen. Timers: Diana Alexander, Molly Twitchell and Haley J Bridwell. Announcer: Jody Carper. Specialty act: Troy Lerwill. Bullfighters: Chuck Swisher and Nathan Harp. Clown/barrelman: Troy Lerwill. Flankman: Tim Bridwell. Chute boss: Fred Steen. Pickup men: Mitch Coleman and Matt Twitchell. Photographer: Bill Lawless. Music director: Charlee Rogers Barks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.