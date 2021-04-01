JOSEPH — The Wallowa Memorial Joseph Medical Clinic will hold its grand opening Friday, April 2, and all are welcome to view the new and long-awaited facility.
The grand opening will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the clinic, located at 800 N. Main St. in Joseph.
Visitors are welcome to come and celebrate the opening of the more than $2.5 million building.
The clinic has been planned for five years as a branch of the hospital, providing primary care, OB/GYN services, behavioral health and other care. With a staff of three physicians, two advanced-practice providers, one licensed clinical social worker and administrators, the clinic has had a presence in Joseph since 1991.
