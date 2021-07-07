ENTERPRISE — A budget of $25,608,575 for the fiscal year 2021-22 was adopted by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners at a meeting in the late afternoon Wednesday, June 30, a decrease of about a half-million dollars from the previous year.
Details of the budget can be found in a legal advertisement published in the Chieftain.
The largest items in the budget include:
• General Fund of $7,642,152.
• Video Lottery/Economic Development Fund of $154,051.
• Land Use Planning of $121,210.
• Solid Waste of $371,360.
• Solid Waste Closure of $143,517.
• Public Transit of $206,953.
• County Parks of $306,271.
• 911 Emergency of $603,000.
• County Fair Board of $1,340,799.
• Weed Tax Levy of $177,979.
• Courthouse Repair Reserve of $126,400.
• Computer Reserve of $250,321.
• Vehicle Replacement Sinking Fund of $296,500.
• Vacation/Sick Leave Sinking Fund of $140,800.
• Unemployment Sinking Fund of $145,150.
• Building Codes of $619,900.
• Public Works of $9,053,024.
• Road Equipment Sinking Fund of $404,929.
• Road Vacation/Sick Leave Sinking Fund of $135,798.
• Community Complex Sinking Fund of $125,129.
• Museum Fund of $123,531.
• Community Corrections Fund of $769,384.
The commissioners also levied taxes at $2.5366 per $1,000 of assessed property value and a weed levy of $0.19 per $1,000.
