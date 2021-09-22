ENTERPRISE — Once again the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners got a visit from a self-described land-use planning advocate and once again they came head-to-head over the county’s the East Moraine Forest Management Plan.
“I’ve made a study of the wildlife history the best I could,” said Milley O’Callaghan of Joseph in submitting a stack of 41 pages with maps and the history of wildlife management. “I’ve been worried about the wildlife corridor. I want the face of the moraine protected because it’s winter range.”
O’Callaghan said the commissioners were violating restrictions on developing the face of the East Moraine by continuing to allow a single road — mainly used for walking — up the face of the moraine.
The moraine, a parcel of land of roughly 1,800 acres, was purchased and moved to county ownership in January 2020. A draft management plan has since been worked on by the Wallowa Lake Moraines Partnership — made up of Wallowa County, the Wallowa Land Trust, Wallowa Resources, the Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Nez Perce Tribe’s cultural and forestry divisions, as well as community members.
The single road
“Uses of this type, serve to increase the level of human activity and density in the inventoried area and are considered to have effects on the wildlife habitat,” O’Callaghan said referring to the single road.
The commissioners had difficulty getting O’Callaghan to state up front what it was she desired.
“There’s one pathway or road that’s been in existence that people walk and ride and take bicycles up and it’s right there at the edge of the timber,” Commissioner Todd Nash asked her. “Do you see that as a conflict and a detractor?”
“I do,” she said.
“So do you think that should be demolished and no more access at that point?” Nash asked. “I’ve wanted to, for months now, to get what you want and you dance around what you want out of this. You’ve treated some of our staff very poorly over these last few months. Our staff doesn’t need to be treated like this. We don’t need to be belittled. If you’re not going to get to the point and answer my questions, we’re no longer going to have a conversation. I don’t want to treat you poorly, but this has been ongoing. I’ve asked you directly several times to get to the point and I want you to get there.”
“OK, the point is, you cannot develop the face of the moraine, it would only destroy it,” O’Callaghan said. “You can only develop the backside.”
Commissioner Susan Roberts tried to soothe O’Callaghan’s concerns.
“We have no plans to develop the face of the moraine, and that’s where I’m unsure and unclear on what it is you’re asking,” she said. “We have no plans to change anything except improve the gate.”
Human density
“The point is that human density is the issue,” O’Callaghan said. “The county also faces a policy … that they would determine in the future which kind of human density levels they wanted, but they never got around to doing anything except writing that policy. The purpose for acquiring the property was to establish a community forest that would protect the open space on the face of the moraine and the wildlife corridor that’s on the face of the moraine and be compatible with the conservation goals of the Wallowa County Land Use Plan … adding increased recreational activities that are in conflict with the wildlife corridor is not protecting the resource on the face of the moraine.”
“Is your request to us to monitor the number of people we allow on the moraine? Is that what you’re after?” Roberts asked.
“We figure that three people a day for a year constitutes the number of people who regularly use it now,” O’Callaghan said.
She also mentioned requests she had heard of for additional trails to access the face of the moraine. And, she said the commissioners had not held enough meetings on the management plan.
“So we have a differing of opinion on that, and we know we do,” Nash said. “We disagree there.”
O’Callaghan concluded her presentation by submitting her 41-page document to the commissioners as part of the public comment the county is taking on the forest management plan.
Comments may continue to be submitted until Oct. 2. After that, the plan’s management committee will review it and make appropriate changes. In November, the county commissioners will review and approve the revised plan, as will the Oregon Department of Forestry. In December, it is expected the plan will be adopted and implemented by the commissioners.
