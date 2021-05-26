ENTERPRISE — A state of drought was declared in Wallowa County during an emergency session of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners on Friday, May 21 — ironically, on one of the rainiest days of the year so far.
“Yeah, we’re declaring drought on the rainiest day of the year,” Commissioner Todd Nash said.
The emergency session was held to get the process started toward making U.S. Department of Agriculture funding available primarily to agriculture and ag-related businesses.
“The reason for this emergency meeting is to meet the time frame for submittal of our drought declaration to the state so they can move it forward to the water department, which is the reason we’re having an emergency session rather than doing it in regular session,” Commissioner Susan Roberts said.
The next regular commissioners’ meeting is not until June 2.
Reading from the resolution, Roberts said the severe drought during this spring and summer mean “the emergency seems to be of such magnitude as the economic impact to many livestock producers, farmers and agriculture-related businesses and the county economy may be putting them in need of economic assistance …”
The resolution stated that a continuous lack of rain with no significant change forecast for the rest of agricultural season could affect all businesses in Wallowa County. Nash said that Wallowa Lake — the primary source for irrigation water — hasn’t filled up like in the past and the dry conditions have led irrigators to turn on the tap a month earlier than usual.
A map of the entire county was attached to the resolution, which was sent as a request to Gov. Kate Brown and a request that she forward it to U.S. secretary of agriculture for consideration.
“If you wait longer, it just takes longer,” Roberts said, so the state “recommended we move this forward in an expeditious manner.”
Nash agreed.
“The wheels of government move slow,” he said.
The last time Wallowa County declared drought was in 2007, before any of the current commissioners were on the board.
But Commissioner John Hillock said he’s seen the benefits of such a declaration in other counties.
“Umatilla County had this last year and it opened up a lot of different funding sources … low-interest loans, grants, a few different things,” he said. “Sometimes … that even drops down to ag-related businesses, for instance if someone doesn’t sell enough fertilizer, they could get a loan to keep going. It just opens up USDA funding for a lot of different things.”
The aid can come down to what could seem minor amounts.
“If a rancher has to haul water to livestock, there are some reimbursement funds,” Nash said. “There can be an allowance for Conservation Reserve Program grounds to open them up for grazing.”
Roberts said the determination of drought comes mainly from input from county residents.
“We determine here as to whether we’re in drought,” she said. “Our producers and people here help us determine that.”
Hillock agreed, saying he and the other commissioners have sought that input.
“You drive around and you talk to the producers, the grass (for grazing) isn’t growing,” he said.
But the drought extends beyond traditional agricultural areas up into the timberlands. Nash told of one resident who conducted a controlled burn recently and was amazed how dry it was.
“Those were fires like we’d see in late July,” he said. “They burned some trees they didn’t intend to.”
