ENTERPRISE — Several updates and routine items were addressed Wednesday, April 20, by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners during its regular meeting.
Commissioner Todd Nash discussed a meeting that had been held the previous evening to solicit public input on how to spend money available to upgrade the Wallowa County Fairgrounds.
“We had a good meeting at the Cloverleaf last night,” he said. “We invited the public and had some robust discussion. We had a lot of diverse interests there on how they want to see the fairgrounds looking into the future. We appreciated the community coming out.”
He said the primary topic of discussion was how best to spend $1.27 million available for various projects being considered.
The list of projects includes the indoor arena/show barn roof, the food booth, replacing the ventilation system in the kitchen, remodeling restrooms for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, grounds irrigation, the outdoor arena, new implements for the tractor, a drainage system for the swine barn, support replacement in the beef barn, enclose the maintenance shop under the grandstands, upgrade the Quonset building and its restrooms for ADA compliance.
Also on the list are projects at the Cloverleaf Hall, part of which will be paid with a $200,000 grant donated by Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Those projects include updating the heat pump system, remodeling restrooms for ADA compliance, a generator to use during power outages and movable room dividers.
But the public meeting went beyond the list of considered projects.
“We had one guy who was interested in ice skating in the winter and there were people who wanted to change out the pig barns,” Nash said. “It was grand to have those diverse interests there.”
No decisions were made on projects, either at the public meeting or during the April 20 meeting, but the commissioners got some valuable input so they can “make better decisions,” Nash said.
East Moraine
The commissioners also briefly discussed the ongoing development of a management plan for the East Moraine.
Commission Chairwoman Susan Roberts said a sticking point has been the presence of vehicles on the property.
“We’ve had quite a struggle getting that done for the East Moraine on vehicular use,” she said.
The moraine, a parcel of land of roughly 1,800 acres, was purchased and moved to county ownership in January 2020. A draft management plan has since been worked on by the Wallowa Lake Moraines Partnership — made up of Wallowa County, the Wallowa Land Trust, Wallowa Resources, the Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Nez Perce Tribe’s cultural and forestry divisions, as well as community members.
A meeting was held April 19 to take public input, but the partnership still has work to do. Roberts said a manager has been hired for the moraine, but the plan has yet to be finalized. She said it must be completed by the end of June — “or sooner, if possible.”
Issues remain on what the public will accept in the plan.
“We’ve had discussions on what we want to allow up there,” Roberts said. “It’s gone everywhere from some people don’t want dogs at all and some people are OK with dogs as long as they’re on a leash and other people have other issues. Some people want to have an area for mountain bikes and others don’t want mountain bikes at all. Some people didn’t even want walkers because it should be left pristine for the wildlife.”
Commissioner John Hillock had been unable to attend, having to go to another meeting in La Grande. But Nash was there for most of the meeting.
“I left when the conversation turned to restricting the use of people just walking up there,” he said. “I don’t think that’s part of the intent of what we’re trying to do up there.”
Drought
The commissioners also passed a resolution declaring a drought emergency for the county, following up on action they took at their April 6 meeting. On April 20, Roberts said they had prepared a letter in which Nash had written the narrative and it was sent to Gov. Kate Brown.
“What happens next is if it’s approved and then we do have an issue, then we go through Emergency Management and ask for assistance that way,” Roberts said. “This will go to the governor and then onto the national level, to the Department of Agriculture. It takes a while to get it where it’s going.”
Other business
In other matters, the commissioners:
• Approved a request by William Bagley for an easement on Farmers Lane to install a second culvert on the east side of his property.
• Approved updated policies and procedures for grant management. “It’s a paper you have to have for when they come into do a review of your grants program, you have to have all the right pieces of paper in your Policies and Procedures manual,” Roberts said.
• Approved an intergovernmental agreement between Wallowa County and Oregon State University, for the Wallowa County 4-H Extension Service District.
“This contract expired on June 30 last year,” Roberts said. “We’ve been dealing with OSU to get it re-done and they finally sent me their final copy. So, we’ll get that agreement signed and sent off today.”
