ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution Wednesday, June 15, expressing support of local ranchers and their agents in protection of their livestock against attacks by wolves.
The resolution comes on the heels of numerous attacks on livestock by the predators, particularly the Chesnimnus pack, of which two were shot in recent weeks. An agent of Crow Creek rancher Tom Birkmaier shot one and a biologist working for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife shot the other.
The resolution, as read into the record, acknowledged the importance of livestock ranching to the culture and economics of the county and wolves threaten the viability of local ranches.
The resolution also stated that “state and federal agencies charged with managing wolves have failed to implement effective management practices to protect domestic livestock.”
The measure also called the toll on ranches “unsustainable” and stated that the Oregon Conservation and Management Plan was brokered with diverse stakeholders and addresses effective and responsible management and that the plan is legally binding.
As a result, the commissioners expressed their support of ranchers “in their ability to implement effective and responsible means in the protection of their livestock.”
There was no discussion on the matter among the commissioners, nor was there any public comment. Commissioner Todd Nash, a rancher who drafted the resolution, was absent due to ill health, according to Commission Chairwoman Susan Roberts.
The commissioners also approved a lease agreement for ranchers to graze their cattle on the East Moraine above Wallowa Lake.
Roberts said the Wallowa County Stockgrowers considered five applicants and recommended that 80 head of cattle be allowed to graze. Charles Warnock will take the lead with 40 cattle and Katie Lathrop will graze another 40.
In other business, there were several approvals of unanticipated revenue and grant applications. The commissioners approved:
• An order for $112,747 received from the fair fat stock sale.
• An order for the receipt of a grant of $75,000 from the Community Response Smoke Plan.
• A grant of $277,000 in bond sales from the state’s digital lottery for use at the fairgrounds.
• A grant of $15,000 for election modernization equipment.
• An agreement for occupancy of the Community Complex Service Center for the coming fiscal year.
The commissioners also approved:
• A funding request of $2,000 for the Woodlands & Watersheds Festival.
• Employee action notices including Anthony Boyd will go from just working Wallowa County Community Corrections to being the part-time fair manager, Winifred (Annett) Conner transfers from being grants manager to information technology manager and Veronica Warnock is a new hire as deputy district attorney.
