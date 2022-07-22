comish 072022 0876.jpg

From left, Eric Watrud, supervisor of the Umatilla National Forests; Susan Piper, district ranger of the Pomeroy Ranger District; and Darcy Weseman, public affairs officer for the Umatilla forest discuss ongoing forest management efforts Wednesday, July 20, 2022, with the Wallowa County commissioners.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — Just over a year after the outbreak of the Elbow Creek Fire, officials from the Umatilla National Forest gave an update on ongoing forest management, including restoration of the nearly 21,000 acres that burned to the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, July 20.

Forest Supervisor Eric Watrud, Public Affairs Officer Darcy Weseman and District Ranger Susan Piper of the Pomeroy Ranger District gave the presentation, which included workbooks that showed maps and projections on possible timber harvests in the next few years.

