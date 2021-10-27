ENTERPRISE — Natural resources dominated the discussion Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the meeting of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners, primarily with a presentation from Nils Christoffersen, executive director of Wallowa Resources.
But first, the commissioners gave their approval to three letters of support to resource-related issues.
The first was a letter supporting the Wallowa County Energy Plan. The letter stated that “The effort would produce a county for energy resilience through local energy efficiency production and wise use, while at the same time contributing to local rural economic development.”
Speaking on behalf of the letter was Joseph Basile, program manager for Wallowa Resources Community Solutions Inc., who said, “The Wallowa County Energy Plan is an effort with funding from the Energy Trust of Oregon with Wallowa Resources Community Solutions Inc. ... The intention of the effort is to develop a plan with holding near to the values of the community and the county as to what the energy picture of the county looks like in years to come. … At this point we’ve asked the commissioners to provide a letter of support and we’re also recruiting a leadership team. This is going to be a community-run project. … With your help and leadership and input for the larger leadership team, we’re going to commence that project here in the near term.”
The second letter supported plans by the federal Bureau of Land Management for reseeding the area damaged by this summer’s Elbow Creek Fire in the northern part of the county.
The letter had been discussed two weeks earlier by the commissioners.
Commissioner Susan Roberts said at that time she still had questions, but on Wednesday, she said those questions had been answered and was ready to recommend the letter’s approval.
That letter, along with one supporting the Lostine River Wetland Project, which also had been discussed previously by the commissioners, was approved in a single motion.
Wallowa Resources
Then came the presentation by Christoffersen, who was taking the opportunity to update the board, given a landmark date.
“This year is our 25th anniversary here in Wallowa County, so we hope to share a little about who we are, what we do and what we hope to do moving forward,” he told the commissioners.
He started with a history of Wallowa Resources, documenting various achievements the group has made over the past quarter-century.
In addition to those contributions to the county, contributions the group has made or been a part of include the Woodlands and Watersheds Festival, the Warm Hearts Warm Homes project, a COVID-19 Business Relief Fund, a Thanksgiving dinner and Pub Talks, which had been suspended because of the pandemic, but Christoffersen said he hopes to see that start up again.
He emphasized the group’s threefold mission. As Wallowa Resources’ website states, “Our mission is to empower rural communities to create strong economies and healthy landscapes through land stewardship, education, and job creation.”
“The concept of a stewardship economy is central to who we are and what we do and it’s centered on our primary assets: the people who live here and our natural resources, particularly our working landscapes and we invest in these connections,” Christoffersen said. “This differs from the standard responses to the loss of large job providers like the mills. In most places when you lose a large job provider, people work hard to recruit some other large industry or employer. Back when I got here (in 1999), I remember conversations about whether we should try to attract call centers, service centers, it was even aired — I don’t know how seriously — but there were discussions about whether we should try to get a federal prison here. Everybody was desperate to figure out how to put people back to work.
“It also differs from the recreation or amenity economy because we believe strongly that rural communities should and must be part of land stewardship, producing high-quality food, fiber, building materials, energy and maintaining while we also maintain and improve the quality of our soils, water, forests and, of course, our community.”
Forest management
The issue of job losses from past sawmill closures prompted another discussion with the commissioners: that of timber harvest and differences between the county and the USDA Forest Service on the amount of harvest.
“We have this divergence of opinion with the Forest Service and the county as far as goals and the volume of timber coming off the forest here is dismal,” Commissioner Todd Nash told Christoffersen. “When I hear their silviculturist talk about his goal is to get 5 million board feet a year off and that isn’t our goal. When I pipe in, I get eye rolls from the Forest Service and they say, ‘Oh, there goes Todd again.’ We need support in getting a viable amount of timber coming off this national forest on a yearly basis that is long-term sustainable for operations and new investment and infrastructure and for the health and well-being of our community and our forests. We’re so far from that.”
Nash said after the meeting that with general forests in the Wallowa District of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest growing at a rate of about 80 millon board feet a year, a realistic harvest would be 40-50 million board feet a year.
“That would be half of what’s growing out there,” he said.
He and Commissioner John Hillock also talked about vacant, closed allotments that are not being used for grazing land.
“I’ve knocked on that door for a long time in the same way and I just get eye rolls, you know, ‘We’ve got it on our schedule.’ they say,” Nash said.
While speaking highly of the “heroic” efforts of the Forest Service and other agencies in fighting fires, he and Hillock said some of those same efforts should be employed ahead of time to prevent fires.
“I’ve seen what happens when we have a fire here in our community, especially early in the season, it’s a heroic effort,” Nash said. “They bring in resources from every entity from every place in the world to make sure they get that (fire) knocked down. But we never get that kind of response to those things that are here, slated, and I’ve asked the Forest Service, ‘Do something heroic. Show me that you’re making an effort.’ We’ve seen them take NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) writers from this forest and assign them to other places, but we don’t see that effort here. For me, we need help from that because apparently, I’ve lost all credibility. They don’t want to make any more effort than what they’re doing right now. That’s completely unacceptable what they’re doing right now. I’m fit to be tied on that level.”
Christoffersen said he and Wallowa Resources agree with the commissioners’ position on use of timberlands.
“The forest plan needs to speak to the needs on the ground and set the goals based on the needs on the ground, not based on the limits of the existing capacity to manage public lands,” he said. “We need to be honest about what the land needs in a management plan and figure out how to get the resources to do the work that needs to be done rather than set the bar very low because we’ve got too few staff … to do anything. Clearly, the restoration need far exceeds the current level of activity.”
He noted that some of Wallowa Resources’ work already is addressing those issues.
“Throughout our work, whether it’s through the Northern Blues Forest Collaborative or the messaging that is in the film, ‘The West is Burning’ that speaks specifically to this issue or the work we do with Rural Voices for Conservation Coalition, which is pushing hard that all of that heroic investment that’s made in the face of a fire we shift back to do up front to do the work to avoid a future fire risk. We’re in complete agreement on that,” he said.
The future
In addition to the recap of what Wallowa Resources has done, the commissioners also were eager to know what the group’s future plans are.
“My question would be what’s your plan for the next 25 years?” Hillock asked.
“I’m motivated because we’re doing good work, we’ve got a good team and we’re creating opportunities, but I would also say that I’m not anywhere near satisfied,” Christoffersen said. “I’m not going to pat myself on the back and think that we’ve accomplished what this organization hoped it would accomplish 25 years ago.”
He went on to elaborate some of the group’s plans.
Hillock was pleased with what he heard.
“I like that attitude. I just want to add that I think you guys have done a great job and been a real benefit to the community,” he said. “Your attitude about, ‘It’s not enough’ that’s how we as businessmen are. Even though you’re at a certain point, you always want to do better. That’s a great attitude to take rather than just say, ‘Status quo; we’re doing OK.’ You guys have done a great job … whether people see it or not.”
Nash agreed, saying, “Nils has a pretty special skillset.”
