ENTERPRISE — In an effort to help local organizations make up for losses experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday, March 17, to give $10,000 each to four groups known for their charitable efforts.
The commissioners agreed to give funds from video lottery proceeds to the Ag Resource Foundation, the Enterprise Elks, the Enterprise Veterans of Foreign Wars and Broncs & Bulls.
Commissioner Todd Nash, himself a rancher, explained the reason the Ag Resource Foundation was included. He said the foundation came out of the Wallowa County Stockgrowers as a 501(c)(3) so it could provide ag-related scholarships.
“They tried to put that emphasis on sophomore-plus ag students, but they have given scholarships to non-ag students, they have given scholarships to freshmen,” Nash said. “They have given out $7,000-$10,000 in scholarships a year for some time. The fundraiser they have in the winter has raised upwards of $10,000, but they were unable to have that (this winter).”
Commissioner Susan Roberts discussed the other three groups. The others weren’t 501©(3) and couldn’t apply for the money as such, though she did ask groups to put in applications. She said the county just received another $30,000 payment for its video lottery fund and if they gave each group $10,000, the county would still have $100,000 in that fund.
“When you look at it, the Ag Resources Foundation from the Stockgrowers gives out a lot of scholarships, the Elks do that, the VFW does that and the Broncs & Bulls works with the other two entities to provide more funding for that,” Roberts said. “These four entities would, for Wallowa County, probably bring in under tourism that we use to … fill our transient room tax, so it helps our bottom line. I think we have the funding and I really would like to help these four entities.”
Commissioner John Hillock agreed these four suffered from the pandemic.
“All these groups were adversely affected by the pandemic,” he said. “Some of the other groups had the right type of organization.”
In a rare case, the commissioners split their vote on another matter. They were considering whether to hear on the record a land-use appeal by Charles Woods, who was seeking a variance from the county Planning Commission.
County Counsel Paige Sully told the commissioners that, if they choose, they can open a hearing for new evidence.
“To my knowledge, the board has not received a request from Mr. Woods to have a new hearing,” Roberts said. “I do believe he’s sent a request through other channels and we can accept that if we want, is that correct?”
“That is correct, you can,” Sully said. “There has been an issue with the plaintiff continuing to file with the Planning Commission, even though he’s been told the correct venue and jurisdiction is the board of commissioners.”
But Sully did not believe anything new was being put forward.
“I, however, have not seen anything that the appellant has provided with any persuasive authority … to go on the record,” she said.
Sully said the law sets no criteria as to whether Woods’ appeal should be heard on the record.
“It’s completely up to your discretion,” she told the commissioners.
“Having read the full record as supplied by the planning board, I can sympathize with the applicant, but the applicant actually had ample opportunity to remedy his application and he failed to do so or chose not to do so, I don’t know which,” Roberts said.
She said she believes it’s time to take the matter on the record.
“At this point, I feel that hearing it on the record is the way to proceed at this time,” she said. “That’s just my opinion.”
Hillock initially was sympathetic to Roberts’ position.
“I also reviewed all the documents, and it’s very confusing because there are several different timelines and things that are not very clear as to applicability and those type of things,” he said. “The applicant did not hire a professional to do some work that he could have done, so I have to agree with the decision.”
But Nash was opposed to the idea of denying an on-the-record hearing.
“I’m going to be in favor of a ‘no’ vote when it comes time to try to dispel any heartache that occurred here,” he said.
At that, Hillock sided with Nash.
“I could flip on this because obviously, he did not get all the info out that he could have so I could go with a ‘no’ vote, as well,” he said.
When it came time to vote, it was whether the on-the-record hearing should be held. Nash and Hillock voted “aye,” while Roberts voted opposed.
“I understand your feelings, Commissioner Nash, following the guidelines laid out in our land-use policy,” Roberts said. “Even though we don’t agree, I think we’d be opening the door to all others who think that you don’t need to do what you’re requested to do in order to get a full hearing before the Planning Commission, but the commissioners might feel sorry for you and let you do it anyway. I don’t think that’s a proper thing, but I understand your feelings and Commissioner Hillock’s on the issue.”
In other matters, the board:
• Accepted the resignation of Trina Rice as a 911 dispatcher and acknowledged the death of dispatcher and Reserve Deputy Bret Bridges.
• Approved the appointment to Northeast Oregon Economic Development District Board of Jennifer Piper, Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce executive director; Enterprise Mayor Ashley Sullivan; and Joseph Mayor Belinda Buswell.
• Adopted a list of noxious weeds as proposed by the Wallowa County Weed Board.
• Approved bylaws proposed by the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Advisory Committee.
• Approved the county’s Smoke Management Community Response Plan as presented and reviewed March 3 by Lisa Mahon. Mahon attended the March 17 meeting by Zoom and informed the commissioners the Enterprise City Council had approved the plan, as well.
