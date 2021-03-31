ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County is hoping to take a positive step in upgrading its communications network this year, as it connects all county services in Enterprise via fiberoptic cable, the county commissioners were told at their Wednesday, March 17, meeting.
Stacey Fregulia, information technology specialist for the county, gave a status report on bids and work to connect the Wallowa County Courthouse with the county’s Justice Center, the road department and the Cloverleaf Hall.
“As the commissioners are aware, I’ve been working on replacing a lot of the infrastructure between here and the Justice Center,” she said. “The only piece that’s missing is the fiber connection between the two, and actually not just the Justice Center, but the Cloverleaf Hall and the road department.”
She told the commissioners there is an opportunity to increase the capacity of the internet services used by the county from 20-by-20 to 50-by-50. She explained that means upload by download and the numbers represent megabytes.
“Currently, the courthouse operates comfortably (with internet) on that — we don’t have an issue,” Fregulia said, but the 20-by-20 is not sufficient for the road department.
Also, when power outages occur — as they often do — the road department has trouble.
“They lose their phone; they lose their internet and lose all options down there,” she said.
She anticipates connecting the road department will eliminate many of those problems.
“The plan is to link all of our sites in Enterprise together by fiber, which will make it redundant, so if one of those fibers happens to get cut at any point it will be able to pass through the other,” she said.
It is not yet known when the project, which has been underway since July, will be completed. Commissioner John Hillock asked if it could be done by this summer, but Fegulia said that depends on how soon Ziply completes its work installing the fiberoptic cables.
“They have a lot more now than they did last year,” she said.
Fregulia said the county can get internet at the four facilities connected for $1,300 a month without installation costs through Ziply Fiber, which currently handles the courthouse phone system. If the county ceases using service from Eastern Oregon Net Inc., Fregulia can program the courthouse phones online.
She had been discussing the upgrades with EONI, but that company gave estimates of approximately $50,000 to run fiber underground between the courthouse and Justice Center, another $8,000 to the Cloverleaf and they could not do the road department for less than $50,000. That doesn’t include a $400-per-month service charge.
No decision on the project was made by the commissioners at the March 17 meeting.
