ENTERPRISE — In an update on the battle against noxious and invasive weeds in Wallowa County, Andy Marcum, the county’s Vegetation Department manager, listed the department’s accomplishments in 2021 and outlined plans to continue the efforts this year.
Working in conjunction with other agencies and, in particular, with landowners in the county, the department has made significant progress, Marcum said.
“We’re staying on top of the yellowstar (thistle) in the Lostine,” he said of one area of achievement.
He also said landowners are of great help.
“They’re doing a great job of keeping their roads clean and staying on top of medusahead,” he said.
Last year, some 400 acres of medusahead rye was treated on property belonging to five landowners, Marcum said. Another 1,641 net acres of weeds on different lists were treated, as were 490 acres of bareground and broadleaf weeds on county roads, gravel pits and right-of-ways, according to Marcum’s slide presentation. Gravel pits, he noted, can be sites that lead to the proliferation of weeds when gravel is hauled to various areas around the county.
Marcum said the department found and treated three new sites of plumeless thistle. Some $20,712.27 was shared with landowners by the county to help combat the weeds.
But there’s still more to do.
“As you know, if you drive down the Little Sheep Highway in another few weeks, you’re going to see Scotch thistle this tall everywhere,” he said as he raised his hand several feet off the floor.
This year, the department plans to survey for weeds an additional 10,000 acres northeast of Ant Flat for plumeless thistle and other weeds. The department also plans to:
• Continue education and outreach with partners at local events.
• Hold a “spray day” for myrtle spurge at Wallowa Lake.
• Install a hay station at the Flora junction.
• Reestablish the noxious weed tour with the weed board in late July.
Numerous other projects are planned for the Little Sheep Corridor, the Wallowa River, the Lostine River, Water Canyon, Big Canyon, the East Moraine, treat the mid-valley for musk thistle, treat the mid- and lower-valley for yellowstar thistle, conduct an annual invasive grass survey and treatment in the mid-valley.
Marcum said the department is attempting to address areas it believes are manageable.
“We need to refocus our efforts away from Zumwalt (Prairie). We’ve been working out there for 20 years and spent a lot of money out there over the past 20 years and it’s just so bad out there, so we’ve tried to find an area that is manageable for eradication of weeds and grasses and the sites that are out there are pretty clean.”
He said the Zumwalt is costing too much to try to maintain.
“You get to the point where you dump millions of dollars into the Zumwalt for basic grasses and you have to do it every single year,” he said.
Treatment other than herbicides
Commissioner Todd Nash agreed that the department can’t just continue to pour money into treatment of the prairie.
“At some point, you have got to have a bigger, badder perennial that out-competes an aggressive annual,” he said.
Marcum agreed.
“And that’s what they try to do with the reseedings,” he said.
Commission Chairwoman Susan Roberts asked about a section that burned several years ago and then was reseeded.
“That’s the ideal treatment for those annual grasses,” Marcum said. “If it would catch on fire and then we’d go through and dump a bunch of seed on it, that’d be the best thing for it.”
He said Wallowa Resources has done some trial burns and reseeded with success.
Marcum also talked about biological methods of treating weeds, such as insects that do the job of herbicides.
“There’s a lot of biocontrols that are in the pipeline,” he said. “The problem is being able to grow enough of them to release.”
Marcum and Nash talked about landowners doing their best to manage pastures and then cattle or elk would go through and transport noxious weeds.
“I’d like to think that some grazing regimes should be part of what we look at,” Nash said. “They’d be beneficial.”
