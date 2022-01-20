ENTERPRISE — Another step forward was taken for a new solar energy project just outside of Enterprise on Wednesday, Jan. 19, as the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners approved an amended lease agreement for the project.
The agreement is for a lease for Ryan Sheehy’s Fleet Development to transform an unused 2.5-acre corner of the county’s former asphalt plant site at Fish Hatchery Lane and Homan Lane into a solar power farm that would provide energy to local customers through Pacific Power’s grid. Sheehy’s Wallowa County Community Solar has been working for more than three years on planning a 360-kilowatt community solar project on the industrial-zoned county land.
The original lease was approved in late 2020. Sheehy recently asked county counsel Paige Sully to request of the commissioners that the county sign an agreement with Community Bank to make the project collateral so he can obtain necessary funding for the project.
“This is a situation where we would assign the lease to Community Bank, but it would only take effect upon defaulting the loan agreement between Community Bank and Wallowa County (Community) Solar,” Sully told the commissioners. “By virtue of the lease being assigned to them, Community Bank would accept all obligations of the lease agreement, they would assume all of the Wallowa County Community Solar’s obligations to the county in the event that they were to take possession of the lease agreement.”
Sully said she does not believe such a foreclosure is likely.
“I see very little risk in that occurring,” she said. “This is necessary for Wallowa County Community Solar to move forward. … I recommend that you approve it.”
Commissioner Todd Nash asked for some clarification on just what would be foreclosed upon in such an event.
Sully said that should such a foreclosure occur, it would be for the lease and the bank would likely sell the project to a new contractor who would want the lease and be subject to its provisions.
As the commissioners considered a vote on the matter, Commissioner John Hillock abstained, as his business, Enterprise Electric, has done some work on the project and he wouldn’t want it to appear as a conflict of interest.
The other two commissioners voted to approve the amended lease agreement.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Tabled consideration of a Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund Grant that they were supposed to review and approve. The agreement on the grant — which is for $500,000 — had some concerns Sully recommended resolving before the commissioners sign it. Since the agreement had not yet been returned by the state, the commissioners tabled the agreement until the next meeting.
• Rehired Wesley Garth as a reserve deputy with the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office.
• Hired Darla (Dee) Peterson as a mobile recycler in the Solid Waste Department.
• Acknowledged the retirement of Marjorie Rogers as a 911 dispatcher.
• Accepted the resignation of Hailee McClure from the county Department of Youth Services.
