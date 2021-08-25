ENTERPRISE — A presentation on a new smart texting system was made to the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, Aug. 18, after which they agreed to purchase and install the system.
Attending the meeting via Zoom, Russell Murphy, of TextMyGov, demonstrated to the commissioners how the system works both for the county and for county residents.
According to the company’s website, TextMyGov is a software company out of Logan, Utah, that uses smart texting technology to communicate with citizens 24/7. Local government agencies can answer questions, send links to their website and provide details on garbage pickup, utility payment, city news, events, office hours, department locations and more.
Murphy has been working with Stacey Fregulia, the county’s information technology director and the commissioners’ executive assistant on the system.
Murphy said he’s been working with other Oregon counties, as well as with local governments in other states. In addition to contact between the county and residents, the administrators can allow other select groups to be involved.
“We work with all kinds of populations and demographics,” he said.
The three main functions of the system are to allow texting to:
• Report issues, such as those concerning public safety.
• Find information on any variety of topics.
• Request permits issued by the county.
“We wanted to make it simple so it’s simple for the citizens to get in,” Murphy said.
Search parameters use keywords such as “fire,” “fair” or “events” and can include additional ones as system administrators determine the necessity.
“I like it,” Commission Chairman Todd Nash said. “It seems like a product that is really user friendly.”
Commissioner John Hillock had his thoughts on possible uses for the system.
“The Road Department could use it if they had a road delay, fire emergencies, there are a lot of things that we could definitely use it for,” he said.
Commissioner Susan Roberts said a certain level of responsibility is needed by those using it, as the system appears to include.
“A citizen has to sign in, that’s an important thing,” she said.
Fregulia, in her role as IT director, gave her thumbs up to the system.
“It’s very user friendly,” she said. “It’s very noncomplicated for department heads.”
Roberts said the system costs the county $2,500 a year with a $1,000 setup fee. It starts with an initial two-year contract and after that each year is a separate contract.
The cost of the system pays for 50,000 texts and additional texts can be purchased.
“We have to be careful of that limited number of texts,” Roberts said. “Everybody and their dog is going to be texting.”
The commissioners agreed it will take some monitoring to control the number of texts used in the system.
“There will be some learning we’ll have to do,” Nash said.
Roberts noted that the board has until Aug. 25 to approve the contract, so they voted Wednesday to do so. They will notify the public when the system is up and running.
Other business
In other matters, the commissioners:
• Approved two service-provider agreements between the county and Community Connections of Northeastern Oregon for the Statewide Transportation Fund. The agreements involve grant applications.
• Agreed to reopen public roads closed due to fire-safety issues.
• Formally received unanticipated revenue to the Wallowa County Fair in the amount of $14,000 in an anonymous donation.
• Adopting an intrafund transfer of $11,000 from the county’s Contingency Fund to the Website Maintenance Fund.
• Approved a request by Rose Favino for an easement on the Troy Road for access to a private residence. The easement was initially listed on the agenda as for Dunham Road but corrected at the meeting.
