ENTERPRISE — More tension over the proposed forest management plan for the Wallowa Lake East Moraine surfaced Wednesday, June 16, when a Joseph resident returned to confront the Wallowa County commissioners.
The discussion came after the commissioners approved the preliminary plan, following an update by Eric Greenwell, the conservation program manager for the Wallowa Land Trust. Greenwell said the plan recommends five uses for the land on the East Moraine: Wildlife habitat, cultural resources, range management, forestry and recreation.
Preliminary plan summarized
He said that the 100-page plan with appendices and recommendations was compiled by committees and their subcommittees that came up with the recommendations in the draft of the plan the commissioners have. He’s aware commissioners plan public hearings and the ODF will review it and return it to the county “because the Oregon Department of Forestry has to approve it based on the conditions of the Forest Legacy Program, which was a $3.9 million grant we used to acquire the property.”
The county used the grant in January 2020 to purchase a 1,791-acre parcel acquired by Wallowa County in January 2020 from the Ronald C. Yanke Family Trust. More recently, another 33 acres were donated to the county by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, bringing the total to 1,824 acres. The northern end is mostly grassland, while the southern end is forested.
Also, Greenwell said, it’s a five- to 10-year vision that’ll be revised at least every 10 years. The committee that came up with it will continue to meet and make annual recommendations as issues come up.
Commissioner Todd Nash said he’s aware that a July 15 target date has been set to begin the public comment period. Greenwell said that depends on when the ODF returns the plan, but that date is likely.
Commissioner John Hillock said that as he understands it, a 30- to 60-day period for public comment is planned. Greenwell recommended the 60 days would work better, both as what works best for the commissioners and to get all comment in so the plan can be formally adopted by the end of the year.
“There already has been two seasons the county has owned it, so I think it’s pretty critical to establish a plan and, as time goes on and expectations are being set, so I think the end of the calendar year (would be a good target) for public adoption,” Greenwell said.
All three commissioners expressed their appreciation for the work that went into compiling the plan before Commissioner Susan Roberts moved to approve it.
Boiling over
Then, as Nash began to adjourn the meeting, Mildred O’Callaghan, of Joseph, started to speak about a map she wants to see included in the preliminary plan and the Baseline Document. Nash reminded her of the upcoming public comment period, but O’Callaghan didn’t want to wait.
“I have made these comments about the wildlife map on the moraine and there’s nothing on the record on it,” she said. “Even John Hillock commented on it on my letter (to the editor in the June 9 Chieftain) and nothing was written in the minutes of the meeting about his comments or the Planning Commission meeting. The only comment I ever got was from the reporter.”
It was then she came head-to-head with Nash.
“If I can speak to that for a moment,” the commissioner said, before being interrupted by O’Callaghan.
“I’m not finished,” she said.
“Well, ma’am, I run this meeting and …” said Nash, before being interrupted again. Nash serves as is chairman of the commission this year.
“Well, I’m a member of the public and I’m not finished speaking,” O’Callaghan said.
“I run the meeting and you adjust to how the chair manages the meeting, and if you can’t do that, you’ll be asked to leave,” he said. “I want to respond to not having those in the minutes. Minutes are required to take action items down. There were no action items on the things you’re articulating there.”
She wants a map included
O’Callaghan brought a letter and a copy of a map she said was not included in the Baseline Document “because you left it out. What I’m concerned about is that there is a wildlife conservation habitat that was put in the record in 1984 and 1988. The reason I know about it is because when I came back to the county, the first job I got was typing the land-use plan for 1988. In that, it was one of my responsibilities to get this map so it could be placed in the Planning Commission so they could get copies of this map. At that time, they had hand-drawn it onto a Wallowa County map.”
It was placed in the public record in 1988, according to her letter.
Later, in 1996, she had a job when the Wallowa Lake Moraine Overlay Committee got together.
Because “I had known a lot of the American Indians on the reservations, I was asked to approach the reservations — all three of them — and invite them to come and participate in the committee that was looking at the moraine,” she said. “I did that and I was paid to do that.”
But Greenwell said after the meeting the map that O’Callaghan is concerned about is included.
“The (county) Planning Department has a digital copy of all those maps. I created one map with all those overlays. I have one map that includes all that data,” he said.
The map can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/morainemaps.
He said he appreciated it when someone brings an issue up that might have been overlooked.
“But I think we’ve already addressed that,” he said.
Nash agreed.
“I asked you something here the last time we met: Ultimately, what is it that you want?” he asked.
O’Callaghan thought a minute, and said, “It doesn’t matter what I want; the state of Oregon requires you to protect a critical wildlife area.”
She said it’s not identified in the Baseline Document. It is in the county’s land-use plan.
“I want you to do what ODFW says and at this point, you haven’t had any of these documents reviewed by ODFW,” she said. “The Baseline Document report doesn’t have anything about this map.”
“We have the map and we have the documents and if there’s nothing else, we’ll adjourn,” Nash said.
