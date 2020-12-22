ENTERPRISE — A lease on 2.5 acres of land just outside of Enterprise was approved by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners for a long-planned solar farm by Ryan Sheehy’s Fleet Development.
The commissioners recessed to executive session on the advice of Paige Sully, the county counsel, to discuss the lease. After returning to regular session, the commissioners approved the lease.
The board gave tacit approval for the community solar project Aug. 19, pending review of the contracts involved. The project will be built on county land on Homan Lane near Fish Hatchery Lane considered unusable for any other practical purpose, the commissioners agreed. The site is that of the county’s old asphalt plant.
It’s part of Oregon’s new Community Solar Program. Although the program was created by the Legislature in 2016, this project is likely to be the first solar project to pass through the extensive certification requirements of the program.
The power generated from the 360-kilowatt solar farm would provide energy to local customers through the Pacific Power and Light power grid.
Commissioner Susan Roberts said the lease could be renewable after 20-30 years.
“It’s just a straightforward lease,” she said. “We’re not looking to make a lot of money on it.”
The board also prepared to evaluate applications for the $563,232 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding released by the state to aid county businesses hurt by restrictions placed on them because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roberts said Monday, Dec. 21, that 73 applications had been submitted to the commissioners. The deadline was at 5 p.m. that day.
She said she and Commissioners Todd Nash and John Hillock were to begin reviewing the applications Tuesday to determine how much money each business would receive. Although just how the funds will be distributed had not yet been determined, Roberts said she believed some sort of “point-spread system” would be incorporated along with county and state criteria.
She asked her fellow commissioners to agree to hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, to formally approve the disbursement of CARES Act funds. Hillock and Nash agreed.
Also to be discussed Dec. 28 will be an item bumped from last week’s agenda: the accepting of a donation of land from the Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation. The matter needs to be in the form of a resolution, which was not ready last week.
The land is the approximately 33 acres previously discussed to add to the 1,791-acre parcel acquired by the county in January from the Ronald C. Yanke Family Trust encompassing the East Moraine at Wallowa Lake. The Parks and Rec donation at the south end of the lake is primarily timberland.
Roberts said there is work that is needed to be done on the land once formal approval of the donation is accepted.
“It needs a lot of cleanup work, thinning and such,” she said.
There also is hope to add trails for hiking and parking areas.
“But that might be a way in the future,” Roberts said.
In other matters Wednesday, the commissioners:
• Were introduced to John King, the new pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Enterprise, who said he’d be commuting from Corvallis 10 days a month and was eager to learn about the community.
• Reappointed two members to the county Planning Commission. Gabriela Fregulia and Georgene Henson both were approved.
• Amended a resolution accepting unanticipated revenue from the state in the amount of $253,002.
• Approved amending a resolution on the county Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund. Roberts said this is a matter that regularly needs updating.
