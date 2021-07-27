ENTERPRISE — A resolution opposing a bill in the U.S. Senate that would expand the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act to include waterways in Wallowa County was passed recently by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners.
The “Rivers Democracy Act,” a.k.a. S.192 introduced to the Senate by Oregon’s Democrat Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, would add 404 additional miles of Wallowa County rivers, streams, gulches, draws and unnamed tributaries, most of which are not classified as rivers and are not free-flowing or do not carry water year around, according to the resolution read by Commissioner Susan Roberts during the commissioners’ Wednesday, July 21, meeting.
As she read, the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1968 was to preserve certain rivers with “outstanding natural, cultural and recreation values in a free-flowing condition” and it already includes 300 miles of Wallowa County rivers.
In addition, Roberts said, S.192 expands buffer zones along such waterways from a quarter-mile to a half-mile.
This would affect “economic development, public access, water resource management, forest and vegetation management, ranching and grazing and other responsible multiple-use activities on an estimated 240,000 acres of public lands and an additional 16,000 acres of private land in Wallowa County,” Roberts read.
The resolution says such “arbitrary land designations … impose restrictions and additional federal bureaucracy on multiple-use land management activities and federal courts have upheld legal challenges to those activities…”
The resolution also notes that the county “has experienced severe wildfires that have threatened and displaced our citizens, damaged private properties, affected water resources, impacted recreational opportunities, wildlife habitat and other natural resource values and affected the county’s economy.”
Such wildfires have burned “unnaturally overgrown and fire-prone lands administered by federal land management agencies and those agencies have failed to adequately mitigate the risks to Wallowa County communities and natural resources.”
S. 192 doesn’t direct federal agencies to use tools at their disposal to reduce fire risk or restore lands after fires.
The resolution also noted that rural counties, their businesses and landowners were not consulted in the designation of waterways to include in the act. Only a “few select individuals and organizations” were consulted, the resolution reads.
Wallowa County’s commissioners are not the first in Oregon to oppose the act. Early this month, Union County’s commissioners voted to oppose it and in February, Grant County did likewise. There also is opposition to the act in Baker, Harney and other rural counties, according to Eastern Oregon Media Group papers.
Roberts said the act adds 4,700 miles in Oregon to the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. She said spokesmen for the senators said “the intent is to have no effect. … Well, intent is wonderful, but it’s not in the legislation.”
Copies of the county’s resolution are to be sent to the state’s congressional delegation, Gov. Kate Brown and the county’s delegation in the Legislature. It also requests all lands and waterways in Wallowa County be removed from the legislation.
