ENTERPRISE — As the Wallowa County Fair was preparing to start, the county commissioners took two actions Wednesday, Aug. 4, to facilitate fair activities: the possible purchase of land adjoining the fairgrounds and a loan to fund fair premiums.
Commissioner Chairman Todd Nash invited Brinda Stanley, chairwoman of the fair board, to discuss the possible purchase of land belonging to the estate of Larry Wishart, who died in June.
“It seems like a really good fit,” Stanley said of the approximately one-third acre parcel. “We don’t often have a lot of opportunities to purchase property that adjoins our fairgrounds. … Down the road it could house staff for the fairgrounds. There are a lot of possibilities. It has a great shop. Years ago, when I was young, it was a truck shop where trucks could pull in and out of there … so it just seems like a really good fit. Our board is really excited about moving forward with it. Now we’re just trying to figure out how we can move forward and make it happen for the fairgrounds and our community.”
Nash noted there are legal issues to be dealt with. Since Wishart die only two months ago, there are another 16 months during which someone with a lien against his estate can file a claim.
“There are ways in the private sector in which people can get around such things, but it doesn’t work well for a public entity,” Nash said.
He suggested the possibility that, if it’s agreeable with the Wishart family, the county could lease the property with an option to purchase it after the 16 months are up.
“We need to have a work session to get some clarity on how we direct our county counsel to either draft something up or to negotiate with the Wisharts, or if there’s even a desire for this board to move forward on such a purchase,” Nash said.
The commissioners agreed no action could be taken at Wednesday’s meeting on the matter, since more information is still needed.
Commissioner Susan Roberts said some of the questions that need to be answered include how the property will be maintained, the cost of any purchase or lease and whether the property will be on the tax rolls of the county.
Nash said some of those issues are the purview of the fair board, but agreed with Roberts that the financial aspects — including the property’s assessed value — are of chief concern to the county.
“Appraised value is really hard to assess right now. People throw prices out there and somebody comes in and offers them $40,000 more to make sure they get it.”
Although no decision could be made, Stanley said she hoped to have more information for the commissioners by their next meeting.
“We wanted to get it out there in the public eye and let people know what we’re thinking about,” Nash said. “We don’t want to do anything under the radar.”
Fair premium loan
In another matter, the commissioners approved taking out a loan of $75,000 so the county can pay fair premiums immediately after the fair.
“After the fat stock sale, sometimes those checks come in slowly,” Nash said. “Community Bank has been really generous offering us a no-interest loan for 90 days. That allows us to get those checks out to those kids faster rather than waiting for the last checks to come in. We really appreciate Community Bank doing that and Brinda (Stanley) working with them to make that happen.”
The commissioners also approved sending a letter to the federal Bureau of Land Management on its plans to restore lands affected by the Joseph Canyon Fire in June. The letter expressed approval of plans for livestock inventory, treatment of noxious weeds and aerial seeding, but suggested additional measure when it comes to seeding.
“We understand that native perennial grasses are favored over other varieties,” the letter stated. “However, they often take a while to establish so we recommend supplementing with other perennial grasses.”
The commissioners also approved an order reopening county road that had been closed for fire safety issues.
Other actions
In other matters, the commssioners:
• Approved a request by Robin Wortman, of the county’s District Attorney’s Office, that the county apply for a $185,320 grant to fund victims’ advocate services and hire another full-time employee.
• Asked for more information on a wellness application for Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Stacey Fregulia, the commissioners’ executive assistant, said it was originally thought applying for the matter would be simple and Sheriff Joel Fish appointed her to do so, but upon investigating it, she needs legal authority to do so. Fregulia said she would continue to investigate it and return to the commissioners with more information.
• Approved action notices for cost-of-living pay increases for Hailey Collier, who is on her probationary period with 911 dispatch, and for Jakeb Thompson and David Riley with the Wallowa Lake Community Service District.
• Approved an easement for Joel Schiefelbein who wants access to a private residence on Dunham Road.
