ENTERPRISE — The rate charged at Wallowa County’s Ant Flat Landfill is slated to go up by $10 a ton according to a resolution the Board of Commissioners is expected to consider at its meeting Wednesday, Aug. 20.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the courthouse.
The commissioners agreed in December to raise the tipping fees July 1. The delay gave solid waste disposal companies time to adjust their own rates.
The commissioners also expect to hear a presentation of Umatilla National Forest Updates and Program of Workbooks by Forest Supervisor Eric Watrud, Public Affairs Officer Darcy Weseman and District Ranger Susan Piper of the Pomeroy Ranger District.
In other matters, the commissioners are expected to:
• Enact a cost-of-living-allowance pay increase for all county employees.
• Promote William “Billy” Wells to chief deputy with the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office.
• Rehire Jeremy Dodd as a 911 dispatcher.
• Promote Susan Moody as a 911 dispatcher.
• Hire Larry Wightman as a maintenance worker with the county Public Works Department.
• Hire three temporary youth workers with the Department of Youth Services: Angel Castro, Gage Gordon and Brice Harmon.
• Consider a resolution appointing a member to the county’s local public safety coordinating council.
• Consider an easement for Ziply Fiber Northwest to do work on and around utility poles along Hurricane Creek Road.
• Consider an easement for Ed Powers to install a water line across road three-quarters of a mile south of Wenaha Bridge.
• Consider occupancy agreements for Winding Waters Medical Clinic, Umatilla Morrow Head Start and Community Connections of Northeast Oregon at the Wallowa County Community Service Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.