ENTERPRISE — Two orders regarding unanticipated revenue for Wallowa County will be dealt with by the county commissioners Wednesday, Sept. 15, when they meet.
The meeting is at 9 a.m. at the courthouse.
One of the revenue orders is for $21,099 in the Veterans Fund. The other is an unspecified amount received for public works for COVID Relief funds.
Also on Wednesday’s agenda are:
• A contribution request for the Vietnam Memorial located on the State Capitol grounds.
• A petition for the vacation of a portion of Clearlake Road.
• Wage increases for 911 dispatchers Lydia Madsen and Sianna Williams, whose probationary periods have come to an end.
Those not desiring to attend in person may attend the meeting via Zoom Meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83566219378?pwd=S2VnQVhEYnZsV3lwY2hqdzlBSXVQUT09. The meeting ID is 835 6621 9378 and the passcode is 711536.
