ENTERPRISE — Several issues that have been pending before the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners will be addressed when the board meets at 9 a.m. today, Wednesday, March 17.
According to its preliminary agenda issued Monday, March 15, the commissioners will consider a resolution to appoint new members to the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District Board. Up for consideration are Jennifer Piper, executive director of the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce; Mayor Ashley Sullivan of Enterprise; and Mayor Belinda Buswell of Joseph.
Also to be considered is a recommendation on a noxious weed list submitted by the Wallowa County Weed Department.
As action items, the board will receive the resignation of Trina Rice as a 911 dispatcher and acknowledge the death of dispatcher Bret Bridges.
Also on the agenda are:
• The adoption of the Wallowa County Smoke Management Community Response Plan.
• Approval of a prescoping comment letter on the U.S. Forest Service Wallowa Mountains Office Morgan presented by Katy Nesbitt.
• A support letter for work on and funding of the Wallowa Lake Dam.
• Discussion of a settlement agreement on Rachel Girard.
• Discuss a land-use appeal submitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.