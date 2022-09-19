ENTERPRISE — Final approval for the Forest Management Plan for the East Moraine Community Forest will top the agenda Wednesday, Sept. 21, when the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners meets.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. The public is welcome in person or via Zoom.

Wallowa County Chieftain

