ENTERPRISE — Money matters will be the main focus of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners when they meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, at the Wallowa County Courthouse.
Three orders are on the agenda. One is to officially receive unanticipated revenue from the state totaling $39,000. Two other orders are for intrafund transfers of $25,000 and $250,000 respectively.
The board also will consider an intergovernmental agreement in support of a grant from the 2021 Community Development Block Grant Program. The amount and purpose were not specified on the agenda.
Two personnel items also are on Wednesday’s agenda, accepting the resignation of Wallowa County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin McQuead, who was recently sworn in as Enterprise chief of police, and the new hire of Jean Jancaitis for planning and building codes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.