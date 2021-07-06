ENTERPRISE — An agenda of items to start of the fiscal year awaits the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners when they meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at the courthouse.
Approval of meeting minutes for regular and special meetings held in June are up for approval, including meetings to approve budgets for the county, for Oregon State University Extension and 4-H and for the Wallowa Lake County Service District.
Also on the agenda are several employee-related items.
The commissioners are expected to accept the resignation of William Strickland at the Wallowa County Museum and the hiring of Claudia Boswell at the museum.
Two new hires with the county’s Department of Youth Services are scheduled: those of James Burney and Josia Surber.
The commissioners also plan to consider a resolution to reappoint four members to the Early Learning HUM.
Also on the agenda:
• An intergovernmental agreement between the county and the state for map maintenance for the new fiscal year.
• Pacific Power wants to run an underground wire diagonally across Dunham Road.
• Brian Anderson, with the U.S. Forest Service, will discuss the wildfire outlook and preparedness for it.
Anyone interested in attending the commissioners’ meeting virtually or by phone can use Zoom online at https://zoom.us/signup. The meeting ID is 856 4280 4145 and the passcode is 091 201.
Those without a microphone, camera or combination of the two, can attend by phone at 1-253-215-8782.
