ENTERPRISE — A presentation on the proposed bicycle playground project to be built at the Wallowa School will go before the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners when it meets Wednesday, May 18.
Ron Pickens, of Building Healthy Families, will give the presentation.
At the May 4 meeting, the commissioners expressed interest in the project, but said they wanted more information. Pickens is expected to provide that information at this week’s meeting.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Will hear a presentation from the Wallowa County Weed Board.
• Will begin discussing — and possibly make a decision — to establish the Wallowa County Road Service District.
• Will consider a resolution appointing members to the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District board.
• Will consider an order to approve the cancellation of uncollectible property tax.
• Will consider easements for a new residential driveway on Jim Town Road requested by Tom and Mary Elder and a power line on O.F. Mays Road in Lostine requested by Karen Girod.
• Will consider approval of an agreement with the Department of Revenue to map a maintenance contract.
• Will consider approval of a plan of action under a municipal audit law to prepare financial statements.
