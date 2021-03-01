ENTERPRISE — A presentation by Lisa Mahon on the Wallowa County Smoke Management Community Response Plan will highlight the meeting of the county Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, March 3.
The commissioners meet at 9 a.m. at the Wallowa County Courthouse.
The commissioners also plan to:
• Consider an easement for the burial of a cable on Redmond Grade.
• Consider approving an update on the Coordinated Human Services Public Transportation Plan.
• Approve the receipt of $13,101 in unanticipated revenue from the state in an election security grant.
• Appoint a new member to the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District Board.
