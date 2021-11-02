ENTERPRISE — Six 911 dispatchers are expected to be hired by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners when it meets Wednesday, Nov. 3, according to the agenda released Tuesday.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Wallowa County Courthouse. It is open to the public, but for those who wish to attend virtually, visit https://zoom.us/signup, establish an account and enter the meeting ID 899 2048 4199 and passcode 046682. Those without a camera or microphone may call in at 1-253-215-8782.
The six new dispatchers are being hired as part of the Telecommunicator Emergency Response Taskforce. They are Karen Primmer, Kirsten Eichenlaub, Rachael Haller, Madison Hoke, Kylee Peck and Kerry Roberts.
Also being hired is Candi Staigle in the Wallowa County Assessor’s Office.
The commissioners also plan to appoint Kim Tippett to the county’s Planning Commission to a term set to expire Dec. 31, 2025.
Two orders also are on the agenda that will be for the commissioners to receive unanticipated revenue from Metal Recycling increased shipment of cardboard bales in the amount of $85,000 and in solid waste in the amount of $20,000.
The commissioners also will consider adopting an interfund transfer from the Public Works Contingency Fund to Telehandler in the amount of $191,200.
In other matters, the commissioners have on the agenda:
• The designation of a newspaper in which to publish the Wallowa County Foreclosure list.
• Proposed Planning Department permit fees.
• A resolution authorizing the county to enter into an agreement for real property transactions.
• A petition for vacation on Clear Lake Road that the commissioners may adopt.
• The initiation of a grant for the state Fiscal Recovery Fund for the fairgrounds in the amount of $500,000.
