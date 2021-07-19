ENTERPRISE — Easements for informational signage on roads in Wallowa County will be among issues addressed Wednesday, July 21, when the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners meets.
The board meets at 9 a.m. at the courthouse.
The commissioners will consider signage on the Imnaha River Road, the Jim Town Road, the Upper Diamond Lane and the Golf Course Road.
Also on Wednesday’s agenda, the commissioners will address:
• A bid award for the Wallowa County Fairgrounds sound system.
• A cost-of-living allowance for all county employees.
• Employment of Lucas Powers and Chance Pendarvis with the county’s Department of Youth Services.
• An intergovernmental agreement between the county and the Oregon Marine Board.
Interested parties who are unable to attend the meeting or prefer to attend online may join the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89039756910?pwd=QzBPVFRFWEd4anB0UDF0RC8wRG5Cdz09. The meeting ID is 890 3975 6910 and the passcode is 111487.
For more information, call 541- 426-4543, ext. 1130.
