ENTERPRISE — A special session of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners will be held Monday, Sept. 20, beginning at 9 a.m., in the courthouse to discuss and possibly award a bid for the District Attorney’s Security Project that is time sensitive.
Meetings and hearings are open to the public. Those interested in attending are encouraged to do so. For attending by Zoom you can access the meeting online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83569798511? or by joining with meeting ID 835 6979 8511 and using passcode 747220.
For questions, concerns or need of special accommodations please contact the Commissioners Office at 426-4543, ext. 1130.
