ENTERPRISE — A draft review for a grant from the state to finance the Community Developmental Disabilities Services will be on the agenda when the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners meet Wednesday, April 7.
The commissioners meet at 9 a.m. at the courthouse.
The commissioners also will hear from Rick Bombaci on a letter from the Wallowa Mountains Hells Canyon Trails Association requesting funding for $3,500.
Also on the agenda, will be:
• Employee action notices for Sharon Newel as a reserve deputy with the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Rebecka Friend who is retiring as a 911 dispatcher.
• An application for an easement permit from Dustin Larison, Chester Freeman and Jeffrey Wecks.
Following the regular agenda items, the commissioners will hear anyone from the public who wishes to comment.
