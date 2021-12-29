ENTERPRISE — An emergency session of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners has been called for 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, according to a press release.

The sole item on the agenda is to review and approve the National Opioid Settlement Agreement for Oregon.

The meeting will be open to public comment and an executive session also are possible.

The meeting will take place in the Thornton Conference Room of the courthouse.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.