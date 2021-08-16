ENTERPRISE — The recognition of a 911 dispatcher and the reopening of roads closed because of fire safety issues will be highlights of the agenda that will face the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners when they meet Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the Wallowa County Courthouse.
The special recognition of a 911 dispatcher will top the regular agenda, according to a spokeswoman for the commissioners. She declined to name the employee.
The commissioners also will consider:
• An order in the matter of receiving unanticipated revenue to the Wallowa County Fair for $14,000. The county received the money as an anonymous donation.
• An order to adopt an intrafund transfer in the General Fund in the amount of $11,000.
• A service-provider agreement between the county and Community Connections of NE Oregon Inc. for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund.
• Access for a private residence on Dunham Road as requested by Rose Favino.
• A presentation on Text MyGov.
Attendance at the meeting may be in person, via Zoom or by phone. To attend by Zoom, get the Zoom app at https://zoom.us/signup, use the meeting ID 842 1873 2642 and the passcode 185462. To attend by phone, call 1-253-215-8782.
For more information, call 426-4543, x1130.
