ENTERPRISE — The potential for a drought declaration will be front and center for the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners when it meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 6 at the courthouse.

This is the first step in what could mean another year in which the commissioners declare the county is in a drought. They declared drought conditions in May 2021.

In other business April 6, the commissioners are expected to consider and approve four easements. The applicants and their requests are:

• Tammy Mauro wants to install a driveway entrance on Lostine River Road.

• Nick and Deidra Ripsom want to install a driveway entrance on Dobbin Road.

• Pacific Power Co. wants to install a new power pole and provide power to a new house on North Bear Creek Road.

• James Nash wants to dig a power supply trench on Sunrise Road.

The commissioners also will consider requests for $2,000 each from transient taxes for:

• The Wallowa Valley Music Alliance to conduct the Courthouse Concert Series.

• The WVMA for the Juniper Jam.

• The WVMA for the Joseph Mountain Jubilee.

The meeting is open to the public or remotely via Zoom.

