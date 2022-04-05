reporter
ENTERPRISE — The potential for a drought declaration will be front and center for the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners when it meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 6 at the courthouse.
This is the first step in what could mean another year in which the commissioners declare the county is in a drought. They declared drought conditions in May 2021.
In other business April 6, the commissioners are expected to consider and approve four easements. The applicants and their requests are:
• Tammy Mauro wants to install a driveway entrance on Lostine River Road.
• Nick and Deidra Ripsom want to install a driveway entrance on Dobbin Road.
• Pacific Power Co. wants to install a new power pole and provide power to a new house on North Bear Creek Road.
• James Nash wants to dig a power supply trench on Sunrise Road.
The commissioners also will consider requests for $2,000 each from transient taxes for:
• The Wallowa Valley Music Alliance to conduct the Courthouse Concert Series.
• The WVMA for the Juniper Jam.
• The WVMA for the Joseph Mountain Jubilee.
The meeting is open to the public or remotely via Zoom.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.