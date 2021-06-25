ENTERPRISE — Special sessions of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners to handle last-minute items before the end of the fiscal year are being held Tuesday, June 29, at the courthouse, according to a press release.
Beginning at 8:45 a.m., the board plans to adopt a budget for 4-H and the Oregon State University Extension Service. The board also will consider a resolution to make an appropriation.
Then, at 9 a.m., the board will consider an order adopting an interfund transfer of $231,770 in the county Public Works Department.
The agenda also includes:
• Approval to apply for the Wildhorse Foundation grant
• A requested donation from the Transient Room Tax Fund to help with the Fourth of July fireworks at Wallowa Lake.
• Approval of a memorandum of agreement on land donated by the state Parks Department and a deed accepting that land.
• A resolution adopting the 2021-22 budget.
• A resolution to make appropriations.
