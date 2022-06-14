ENTERPRISE — A resolution expressing support of local ranchers and their agents in protection of their livestock is expected to be passed by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners when it meets Wednesday, June 15.
The board meets at 9 a.m. at the courthouse.
Recent attacks by wolves on livestock have caused problems for ranchers and led the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to issue a kill permit for two Chesnimnus pack wolves in recent weeks. An agent of Crow Creek rancher Tom Birkmaier killed one wolf May 3 and another was killed last week by an ODFW biologist.
Other business before the commissioners June 15 includes the approval of:
• A lease agreement allowing grazing on the East Moraine above Wallowa Lake.
• An amendment of unanticipated revenue from the fat stock sale at the Wallowa County Fair.
• Unanticipated revenue from the Community Response Smoke Plan.
• An election modernization grant to purchase related equipment.
• A fairgrounds grant.
• A Community Complex Service Center Occupancy Agreement.
• A request for $2,000 to support the Woodlands & Watersheds Festival.
• Employee action notices that change the position of Anthony Boyd from Community Corrections to fair manager, Winnifred (Annett) Conner from grants manager to information technology manager and a new hire of Veronica Warnock as deputy district attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.