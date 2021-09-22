ENTERPRISE — A couple monetary items that had to be approved before the end of the month were OK’d by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners at a special session Monday morning, Sept. 20.
The commissioners approved a bid of $28,373 for a District Attorney’s Security Grant project that will install bulletproof glass in windows and a door in the DA’s office.
The funding came from Wildhorse Grants of Pendleton and from the DA’s usual funding sources. The approval was delayed because county officials wanted to be sure the Wildhorse grant was coming through before spending it, said Brenda Micka, administrative services director for the county.
Micka also said she was given the go-ahead to pay out $372,537 in premiums for those who participated in this year’s Wallowa County Fair.
She said the premium checks, which also must be paid by Sept. 30, are going to those who entered open class, 4-H and FFA exhibits and who sold animals during the fat stock sale.
The commissioners meet next on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 9 a.m.
