ENTERPRISE — Tips and tricks on content strategy for small business are being offered by Travel Oregon in a one-our webinar Thursday, March 4, according to a press release from the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerc.
The webinar runs from noon to 1 p.m. Register at https://preview.tinyurl.com/ContentStrategyTips.
With COVID-19 restrictions, wildfire impacts and other challenges in this new travel landscape, a good content plan can be the foundation of your recovery efforts.
Join Jen Anderson, senior editor at MEDIAmerica, and Mo Sherifdeen, Global Integrated Marketing director at Travel Oregon, for an hour all about content strategy. Hear how to develop a content marketing plan and get tips (and tricks) on editorial content to promote your business or destination. Participants will learn how to create a content strategy for their organization, the types of content that resonate with travelers and what Travel Oregon is looking for in a story. Learn how to get on our radar for future round-ups, itineraries and trip ideas – plus how to pitch your ideas.
By attending this training session, attendees will:
• Learn the basics of content strategy.
• Gain an understanding of the different types of travel stories.
• Discover opportunities to optimize their content strategy.
• Learn how to pitch and package compelling stories to travel writers and publications.
This webinar is part of the Small Business Marketing Series developed and hosted by Travel Oregon and is best suited for small- and medium-sized businesses and destination-management organizations in Oregon.
