The Wallowa County Quits Sugar Challenge has been rescheduled for January / February 2020. Cost for the program is $75. The Chieftain erroneously reported the cost as $20 last week. For more information about this program, contact Tamara at tamaradasilva9908@gmail.com
The Chieftain erroneously reported that Wallowa High School football coach Matt Brockamp contributed his time to coaching the high school team. Coach Brockamp donates his time to coaching the four-day Cougars Camp for youngsters. He is under a paid contract to coach the high school team.
The Chieftain regrets these errors. It is our intention to publish corrections in the future, though we prefer not to make mistakes in the first place Please let us know if we have made an error of fact in our reporting so that we can provide a correction for the community.
