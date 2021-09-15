ENTERPRISE — A new agreement with the Enterprise Municipal Airport was approved during the Enterprise City Council’s meeting Monday, Sept. 13, according to a press release.
Councilor David Elliott, who also serves on the Airport Committee, reviewed changes within the Airport Operating Agreement with the council. Among those changes are:
• An increased fuel sales tax of 2 cents per gallon to 1.25% of all fuel sales.
• The removal of rodent/varmint control as the city’s responsibility from the agreement.
• Removing the airport vehicle from the agreement.
• Adding an annual mandatory meeting and review of the agreement.
In another matter, the council was read an email from the office of state Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, requesting a meeting with the council to discuss certification requirements by the state Department of Environmental Quality, housing and any other concerns the council may have. City Administrator Lacey McQuead said she would facilitate such a meeting between Levy and the council.
McQuead also said she will facilitate a meeting between the Terminal Gravity Brewery and the city’s Public Works Committee to find a solution for TG’s “extremely high sewer equivalent dwelling units,” the release stated. As a result, Resolution 670, which would deal with sewer rates for the brewery, was tabled until the Oct. 11 meeting.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved a liquor license application submitted by the Red Rooster.
• Planned to hear a formal recommendation from the city’s Planning Commission on the parameters for either allowing or denying future vacation rentals within the city. The recommendation will come after a public hearing scheduled prior to the Oct. 11 council meeting.
• Reviewed a Community-Economic-Tourism Related Activities grant application from the Wallowa Valley Community Ice Rink. After McQuead read a letter from Andie Lueders, it was agreed the Motel Tax Committee would review the application and make a recommendation during the October meeting.
• Heard department reports.
• Set the next council meeting for 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 11.
