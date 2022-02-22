ENTERPRISE — A $500,000 federal grant Wallowa County is receiving through the American Rescue Plan Act for upgrades to the fairgrounds was approved Wednesday, Feb. 16, when the Board of Commissioners met.
Acceptance of the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund Grant had been tabled at the commissioners Feb. 2 meeting because of concerns county counsel Paige Sully had over how the state was involved in the county receiving the money. Commission Chairwoman Susan Roberts said Feb. 16 that those concerns had been resolved and the commissioners were comfortable approving the grant.
“This is the money that came through the representatives and senators and was dedicated to the fairgrounds,” Commissioner Todd Nash said. “Rep. (Bobby) Levy (R-Echo) committed $500,000 to our fairgrounds. Our fair board looked at projects that were needed and submitted them to a board that was made up with Tina Kotek (who until January was speaker of the Oregon House and is now running for the Democrat nomination for governor) and others at the state level to get approval and got that approval from them. It was sent back to us and now and finally it’s come to a place where we get to look at the grant and assess it.”
Nash, who is most closely involved with the fairgrounds among the commissioners, said now it’s time to seriously look at which projects can be covered by the money.
“Some of the projects, admittedly, might not pass muster with the ARPA money that that came from originally, so we’re reassessing projects that are acceptable and that fit within it, that we think we have those,” he said. “There’s much-needed repair at the fairgrounds, as many of you know, so this is very much appreciated. With that, I would make a motion to accept those dollars.”
Commissioner John Hillock agreed, and seconded Nash’s motion to approve the grant.
“It’s an ongoing struggle to figure out what we can do and what we can’t do that will be acceptable,” he said.
Some of the projects targeted for upgrade at the fairgrounds include a new roof for the show barn — which has several holes in it.
On Nov. 3, Nash read a list of needed upgrades at the fairgrounds, which included the indoor arena/show barn roof, the food booth, replacing the ventilation system in the kitchen, remodeling restrooms for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, grounds irrigation, the outdoor arena, new implements for the tractor, a drainage system for the swine barn, support replacement in the beef barn, enclose the maintenance shop under the grandstands, upgrade the Quonset building and its restrooms for ADA compliance.
Also on the list are projects at the Cloverleaf Hall, part of which will be paid with a $200,000 grant donated by Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Those projects include updating the heat pump system, remodeling restrooms for ADA compliance, a generator to use during power outages and movable room dividers. But those projects are separate from those to be done with the ARPA money, Nash said last week.
Letter to ODOT
In another matter last week, Roberts read a letter the county has been asked by Region 5 representatives of the Oregon Department of Transportation concerning the Infrastructure Act and allocations. She said ODOT sent the county a form letter and asked the county to add specifics pertinent to it. The state wants counties to list their needs so ODOT doesn’t have to wade through pool of requests.
The letter said, in part, “For example, Wallowa County has main roads that carry timber, agricultural, recreational and passenger traffic. Therefore, we would like to use our funding differently than a county with more urban traffic needs. Our roads are in need of widening, paving and even base repair. We also have a growing number of bridges in need of repair or replacement. In some cases, these bridges are the only access to residences with no alternative detours. Our rural roads are coming under greater use as more people move to Wallowa County and/or make use of trailheads, campgrounds and other recreational lands. The continuing loss of federal timber dollars and other funding sources have made it even more imperative to direct our funding to the most-needed projects.”
Roberts said that what they’re suggesting is that ODOT dollars go directly to the county “and not have the state determine what our projects should be.”
The commissioners approved sending the letter.
Other business
In other business, the commissioners approved:
• The rehiring of Don Sallee II as a building codes official.
• A resolution to appoint members to the county’s museum board. Appointed were Claudia Boswell and Elaine Isley.
• The initiation of a Justice Reinvestment Grant for $97,000.
• An intergovernmental agreement.
• Measure 57 funds.
• An easement requested by Tyson Orr underground utilities under Williamson Lane at the site of a new house just south of Enterprise.
